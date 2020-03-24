Can you Catch Coronavirus Twice?

As the global number of COVID-19 cases soars, there are a few thousand reasons to be hopeful: As of Monday, March 23, over 100,000 people across the globe have recovered from the novel coronavirus. We know some people can successfully clear the infection, while others have a harder time.

But if you beat the virus, what happens when you encounter it a second time? Are people immune if they catch and recover from Covid-19? According to Mark Slifka, a microbiologist at Oregon Health and Science University, the answer is yes, at least partially.

Read more: Inverse.com