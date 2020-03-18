Digest Symptoms and Covid-19

Digestive symptoms are common in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), occurring as the chief complaint in nearly half of patients presenting to hospital, according to a new descriptive, cross-sectional multicentre study from China published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

Most patients with COVID-19 present with typical respiratory symptoms and signs. However, early experience with the outbreak in Wuhan, China, revealed that many patients experienced digestive symptoms as their chief complaint.

Read more: NTK Institute