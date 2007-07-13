Setback in “Female-Controlled” AIDS Prevention

Researchers have been studying ways in which women can better protect themselves against HIV/AIDS. In a 3-year multi-million dollar study of African women who used a latex diaphragm, it was found that women who used the diaphragm had the same infection rates as women who did not.

The study concludes that a latex diaphragm is not an effective method for women to protect themselves against HIV.

Another trial run in 2000 that had tested whether contraceptive jelly Nonoxynol-9 might be used by women for HIV prevention also failed, concluding that the women who used the Nonoxynol-9 were in fact more likely to be infected by the HIV virus than women who were given a placebo gel.

Source: San Francisco Chronicle (7/12/07)